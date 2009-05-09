Tampa Paintball Field Releases New Website.
Tampa, FL – May 8, 2009: The best paintball field in Tampa, Central Florida Paintball, is continuing its focus on customer satisfaction by refreshing its web presence with a new state of the art website. The new website debuts today following the debut of the new CFPS website last month. The new CFP website features all sorts of new information and allows the user to get a true feel for the sport of paintball before visiting the field for the first time. Central Florida Paintball gives the user a sneak peak of the paintball experience via photo galleries, videos and an extensive FAQ page.
Central Florida Paintball is constantly striving to provide the Tampa Bay Area with the best paintball experience possible. Located just outside of the city of Tampa in Lakeland, CFP is host to 6 woodsball fields, 6 race fields and a thriving paintball tournament series, the CFPS. CFP is also host to various Scenario events and tournaments including the NPCA National Championships and 2-Man/10-Ball. If you have not made it out to Central Florida Paintball, get out to the field and experience the adrenaline rush the sport of paintball provides! To view the new website visit, http://www.centralfloridapaintball.com
