Nice Gunns

Three words - I WANT THIS! Hang in through the entire video as "White Gold" also makes an appearance.
Thursday, February 25, 2010
Tuesday, February 16, 2010
S-THUNDER Paintball Marker & Airsoft Worldwide Product Line Introduction
PRESS RELEASE
LAUNCH OF HIGH END TACTICAL WAR GAMES & MILITARY TRAINING PRODUCT LINE AT AFFORDABLE PRICES
Utilizing new patent registered designs to improve performance
S-Thunder Limited (S-Thunder) is pleased to announce the worldwide launch of its tactical paintball & airsoft product line for,
- Outdoor / Indoor War Games
- Film / Entertainment Production
- Military / Police / SWAT / Tactical Training / Riot Control
S-Thunder offers high quality & durable paintball and airsoft products at low entry prices. Our product line is designed, engineered and manufactured at S-Thunder’s manufacturing facility in Hong Kong and the manufacturing savings are passed to our customers.
S-Thunder was formed by a group of industrial designers, engineers, manufacturers and marketers who are also war game hobbyists. During their years as players, they also became skilled in modifying and enhancing the performance and accuracy of war games airsoft equipment and accessories that included paintball markers, airsoft and Airsoft Electric Guns (AEG).S-Thunder started as an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) for high end airsoft guns. After extensive experience in manufacturing airsoft guns for well known brands, S-Thunder’s engineering team came upon the realization that most war game equipment utilizes engineering and designs that are considered evolutionary years ago, but are no longer state of the art by today’s engineering standards and innovations.With this knowledge, S-Thunder developed all new designs, engineering and manufacturing methods that are now patent pending and will be applied to a new line of war game equipment. Before S-Thunder’s product line launch, some products have already been purchased and rebranded by other airsoft brands and some of these products have been sold to end users such as the military and police forces. All S-Thunder products are simple in design, easy to maintain out performs most products currently available in the market.
Our introductory products include a replica M4 Carbine 43 caliber (11mm) paintball marker with similar weight, dimensions and feel to the genuine rifle. S-Thunder’s paintball marker functions with similar trigger pull / choking effort and is able to fire 3 paintballs per second as per the real rifle. A more powerful 370 - 400 fps marker for military / police will soon be available and AK-47, sniper rifle and double barrel shotgun markers will be available. Our paintball markers utilize S-Thunder’s design patents for,- minimizing gas usage (shoots 30 - 40 paintballs per 12g CO₂ cartridge for 270 - 300 fps version)- shooting accuracy (bottom spin rotation of the paintball)
Our gas landmines are designed for durability and multiple use. S-Thunder pressure activated landmines either shoot water or smoke powder with an exploding sound. A pressure release (ie foot release) landmine which can be used with water or smoke powder will soon be available along with other types of landmines and bombs.
Our gas grenades are able to shoot BB pellets or paintballs with a loud exploding sound and adaptable with all grenade launchers in the market. Other types of gas grenades and launchers will become available in the coming months.Our CO₂ gas accessories have been extensively tested and able to contain CO₂ charges for several months. S-Thunder created special rubber compound for the O-rings to prevent gas leakage as current O-rings available within the marketplace deform due to the extensive CO₂ temperature and pressure variations.
Additional information can be found at www.s-thunder.com and we have enclosed the following for your reference,
- S-Thunder’s introductory catalogue (.pdf format)
- S-Thunder's MSRP list
- Videos of S-Thunder's products can also be seen here,
- http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wIGBw7XMtvI
- http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=odqdSbXjOeA
- http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9TqG5yrE6hw
- http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZfDlkvAT6Ns
- http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S8lYkiaS7kI
- http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=veFv9JrSPi8
LAUNCH OF HIGH END TACTICAL WAR GAMES & MILITARY TRAINING PRODUCT LINE AT AFFORDABLE PRICES
Utilizing new patent registered designs to improve performance
S-Thunder Limited (S-Thunder) is pleased to announce the worldwide launch of its tactical paintball & airsoft product line for,
- Outdoor / Indoor War Games
- Film / Entertainment Production
- Military / Police / SWAT / Tactical Training / Riot Control
S-Thunder offers high quality & durable paintball and airsoft products at low entry prices. Our product line is designed, engineered and manufactured at S-Thunder’s manufacturing facility in Hong Kong and the manufacturing savings are passed to our customers.
S-Thunder was formed by a group of industrial designers, engineers, manufacturers and marketers who are also war game hobbyists. During their years as players, they also became skilled in modifying and enhancing the performance and accuracy of war games airsoft equipment and accessories that included paintball markers, airsoft and Airsoft Electric Guns (AEG).S-Thunder started as an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) for high end airsoft guns. After extensive experience in manufacturing airsoft guns for well known brands, S-Thunder’s engineering team came upon the realization that most war game equipment utilizes engineering and designs that are considered evolutionary years ago, but are no longer state of the art by today’s engineering standards and innovations.With this knowledge, S-Thunder developed all new designs, engineering and manufacturing methods that are now patent pending and will be applied to a new line of war game equipment. Before S-Thunder’s product line launch, some products have already been purchased and rebranded by other airsoft brands and some of these products have been sold to end users such as the military and police forces. All S-Thunder products are simple in design, easy to maintain out performs most products currently available in the market.
Our introductory products include a replica M4 Carbine 43 caliber (11mm) paintball marker with similar weight, dimensions and feel to the genuine rifle. S-Thunder’s paintball marker functions with similar trigger pull / choking effort and is able to fire 3 paintballs per second as per the real rifle. A more powerful 370 - 400 fps marker for military / police will soon be available and AK-47, sniper rifle and double barrel shotgun markers will be available. Our paintball markers utilize S-Thunder’s design patents for,- minimizing gas usage (shoots 30 - 40 paintballs per 12g CO₂ cartridge for 270 - 300 fps version)- shooting accuracy (bottom spin rotation of the paintball)
Our gas landmines are designed for durability and multiple use. S-Thunder pressure activated landmines either shoot water or smoke powder with an exploding sound. A pressure release (ie foot release) landmine which can be used with water or smoke powder will soon be available along with other types of landmines and bombs.
Our gas grenades are able to shoot BB pellets or paintballs with a loud exploding sound and adaptable with all grenade launchers in the market. Other types of gas grenades and launchers will become available in the coming months.Our CO₂ gas accessories have been extensively tested and able to contain CO₂ charges for several months. S-Thunder created special rubber compound for the O-rings to prevent gas leakage as current O-rings available within the marketplace deform due to the extensive CO₂ temperature and pressure variations.
Additional information can be found at www.s-thunder.com and we have enclosed the following for your reference,
- S-Thunder’s introductory catalogue (.pdf format)
- S-Thunder's MSRP list
- Videos of S-Thunder's products can also be seen here,
- http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wIGBw7XMtvI
- http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=odqdSbXjOeA
- http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9TqG5yrE6hw
- http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZfDlkvAT6Ns
- http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S8lYkiaS7kI
- http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=veFv9JrSPi8
Sunday, September 20, 2009
Friday, June 5, 2009
Impulse Video
Lot's of basic setup and operating information. Check it out!
Saturday, May 30, 2009
and the BEAT goes on... Smart Parts 2009 Impulse
What a beauty! Anyone know the price? I hope it follows the way of classic and stay affordable to the masses!
It reminds me of the Invert mini - NO HOSES
Impulse – The Beat Goes On
Smart Parts unveils the all new Impulse professional tournament marker at Bitburg Millennium Series event.
Loyalhanna, PA – May 28, 2009 – The Classic Impulse was one of the most popular electropneumatic paintball markers ever produced. It found its way into the winner’s circle in the hands of teams like the All Americans and Strange. Pros loved it for its performance and amateurs loved it for its price. Even though it has been out of production for several years, it remains a popular used marker due to its fast rate of fire, simple cleaning requirements and rock-solid reliability.
Now, the beat goes on. Paintball players at the 2009 MAXS European Masters paintball tournament in Bitburg, Germany were treated to the unveiling of the all new Smart Parts Impulse. Smaller, faster and smoother than its legendary predecessor, the Impulse is built to exceed the needs of today’s professional tournament paintball player.
“The Classic Impulse was a phenomenally successful marker and players have been asking us to bring it back for some time,” said Smart Parts Vice President, Adam Gardner, “but we weren’t going to do it until we could do it right. That all came down to perfecting a new valve and dual-regulation system that gives us the speed and gas efficiency players expect from a poppet valve marker, combined with the smooth kick-free shooting that we deliver in our best spool valve paintguns.”
True to its heritage, the Impulse is a stacked tube marker, but this isn’t just a modification of the Classic, it is an all new marker with a more compact design, and numerous new features including:
* Pressure balanced poppet valve allowing 1700 to 1800 shots from a 4500 psi 68ci system
* Dual regulation allowing extremely low bolt force and eliminating kick
* Air buffered firing piston shoots smoother with less vibration
* Ultra-compact in-grip regulators reduce forward weight for improved balance
* Hose-free design eliminating common leak points
* Rechargeable lithium polymer battery powering the Impulse through approximately 100,000 shots per charge
* Hinged Vision eye covers open without tools for cleaning and aren’t easily lost because they stay attached to the marker
* Volume chamber fore-grip eliminates shoot-down
* Modular body design allowing for fast repairs and mix-and-match color styling
* Freak compatible barrel system accepts bore inserts for changing paint sizes
* Trigger based programming with modes for all major leagues and scenario use
* Q-Lock feedneck quickly clamps and adjusts to all high performance hoppers
“The keys to the new Impulse design are its valve and regulators.” says Hans Semelsberger, Smart Parts’ Director of Technical Sales. “Most poppet valves are pushed closed by the air inside, so when the pressure is right for good efficiency, you have to hit them pretty hard to knock them open, and that shakes the gun, throwing off your aim. Our pressure balanced valve lets the air pressure push forward and backwards on the valve core at the same time. Those forces cancel each other out and the valve opens easily regardless of the pressure inside. It’s so soft, I can push it open with my little finger. Because the valve opens so easily, we are able to use two-stage regulation to drive the firing piston with very low pressure gas. That makes the Impulse gentle on paint, and lets it shoot without kick.”
The all new Impulse will be shown at the PSP Chicago Open in Bolingbrook Illinois, June 24th-28th, 2009, and will be available soon at Authorized Smart Parts dealers everywhere.
Smart Parts, Inc., is a leading developer and manufacturer of equipment and accessories for the sport of paintball. Smart Parts, Vision, Freak Jr., The Freak and Impulse are registered trademarks of Smart Parts, Inc.
Tuesday, May 26, 2009
Sunday, May 24, 2009
2009 Impulse - Smart Parts
Saturday, May 9, 2009
Tampa Paintball Field Releases New Website
Tampa, FL – May 8, 2009: The best paintball field in Tampa, Central Florida Paintball, is continuing its focus on customer satisfaction by refreshing its web presence with a new state of the art website. The new website debuts today following the debut of the new CFPS website last month. The new CFP website features all sorts of new information and allows the user to get a true feel for the sport of paintball before visiting the field for the first time. Central Florida Paintball gives the user a sneak peak of the paintball experience via photo galleries, videos and an extensive FAQ page.
Central Florida Paintball is constantly striving to provide the Tampa Bay Area with the best paintball experience possible. Located just outside of the city of Tampa in Lakeland, CFP is host to 6 woodsball fields, 6 race fields and a thriving paintball tournament series, the CFPS. CFP is also host to various Scenario events and tournaments including the NPCA National Championships and 2-Man/10-Ball. If you have not made it out to Central Florida Paintball, get out to the field and experience the adrenaline rush the sport of paintball provides! To view the new website visit, http://www.centralfloridapaintball.com
CONTACT
John Smith, President
Central Florida Paintball
Email: john@centralfloridapaintball.com
www.centralfloridapaintball.com
Tuesday, February 10, 2009
Eclipse SL 91 & 94 Picture - Spring 2009
Thursday, February 5, 2009
Planet Eclipse SL91 & SL94 - Teaser!!!
It's hard to see but these pictures should blow your mind.... Not really but for the SL lovers out there they just might.
Wednesday, January 28, 2009
Dye Rotor $$$$$$$
Here's one thing I should have posted about but neglected during my hiatus... The new Dye Rotor is badass but is it worth the money? I leave to you the owners to chime in on this one!
Retail price: $150.00
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
* Rotor Length 8-1/2"
* Rotor Height 4-3/4"
* Rotor Width 4-1/2"
* Empty Weight 1.3lbs
* Loaded Weight 2.6lbs
* Power Source 3 AA Batteries
* Battery Life 50,000+ Shots
* Capacity 200+
* Feed Rate 50+
TECHNOLOGY
* Patented Rotor Technology
* Cross Rotor action feed system
* Eye-less, pulse-less and sound sensor-less!
* 50+ bps feed rate
* The most consistent feed rate of ANY loader on the market
FEATURES
* Made from a durable Nylon material
* Low profile
* Spring locking lid
* Speed Feed compatible
* Collapsible spring loaded feed tray
* See through windows
* Jam release trigger
* On/off button with bright blue LED display
CLEANING & MAINTENANCE
* 15 second disassembly
* Broken down and taken apart with the push of a button
* No tools needed
* No screw disassembly
* Fast & easy cleaning
You can strip it down in about a minute and there are no screws. Only uses 3 AA batteries. It holds 200 paintballs and there is a larger top half in the works so it can carry 250. Very low profile.
Colors: Black, Blue, Red, White, Green
Here are the specs off the box:
01 Revolutionary Patented Rotor Technology
The ROTOR LOADER far exceeds pro level feed requirements with an impressive 50+ balls per second feed rate. The constant feed rotor carousel combined with the opposing rotation of the center rotor arm provides smooth, consistent, rapid and dependable feed performance shot after shot. This new technological design provides unmatched performance over any other loader on the market
02 LOW PROFILE
Designed with the professional player in mind, the unique center feed design of the Rotor pushes balls straight down over a short distance allowing the loader size and shape to be small and low profile.
03 200 BALL CAPACITY
Play longer without reloading. The ROTOR holds up to 20% more paint than most loaders, while having the lowest profile. Additionally, the ROTOR is also the lightest 200 round loader available. Simply smaller, lighter and faster.
04 SPRING LOADED FLOOR TRAY
The patent pending revolutionary collapsing floor tray allows for maximum ball capacity, while ensuring constant, reliable feeding down to the last ball. The spring floor tray also ensures ball feeding while shooting at elevated targets by raising the floor as you shoot.
05 NO TOOLS NEEDED
The ROTOR can be effortlessly broken down for basic cleaning or maintenance with the push of a button. No tiny screws and nuts to loosen, parts to lose or break off. Just smart and simple engineering with the player's needs in mind.
06 SEE THROUGH WINDOW
Provides you the ability to monitor your paint level visually so you don't get caught without paint. Windows available in different colors (sold separately).
07 INTERCHANGEABLE CARRIER WITH SPRING LID
The transparent locking lid is integrated into an interchangeable dual density carrier. The spring tension lid allows fast loading and secure lock on the loader. The carrier design allows you to quickly change between your lid or speed feed. Additionally the removable upper shell allows you to use a high capacity upper shell that will hold 250 rounds (sold separately).
08 POSITIVE PUSH POWER BUTTON
Single push Power On/Off button with an LED display. The positive push button and bright LED informs you when your loader is on or off.
09 JAM RELEASE TRIGGER
In the rare event of a ball jam caused by an oversized or out of round paint, simply give the jam release trigger a quick pull and you are back in action.
10 SHOT COUNT
The ROTOR provides an impressive 50,000+ ball shot count on one set of three AA batteries. This new design of efficient power regulation is revolutionary and the first of its kind in loader technology.
Kingman Training!
Very Cool and great for tactical training programs!!
THE NEXT BIG THING IN ACTION SPORTS HAS GONE SMALL
Kingman Group (the creator of Spyder Paintball) is proud to announce a brand new division “Kingman Training”. Just like our company motto “Unstoppable”, we are relentless in pursuit for the next exciting innovation in action sports. After more than 3 years working with top engineers, technicians and designers we have created an 11mm Paintball Marker (.43 Cal.) which will prove to be “The Next Big Thing” in action sports.
Kingman Training has applied a breakthrough patented “RSV” (Reversal Striker Valve) system in to a life-sized hand held marker which delivers a true simulated weight and feel to a real hand pistol. The marker uses 11mm paintballs (.43 Cal.) powered by a 12 gram CO2 cartridge with a magazine that holds 10 paintballs and shoots up to 250 feet per second. Each 12 gram CO2 cartridge can shoot up to 6 magazines (60 paintballs). We have revolutionized the air efficiency, while the paintball marker delivers an effective paintball impact on targets while virtually eliminating all paintball breaks inside the marker.
This new hand held KT Marker will provide flawless performance, with increased accuracy and distance. This Marker is perfect for recreational simulated environment play, and Military, Security, or S.W.A.T. training practice. The KT product line will also feature Goggles, Gear and Accessories to complement your game.
Kingman Group is scheduled to launch the “Kingman Training” line in Spring 2009. For more information please visit
Team Desert Edge Press Release
Planet Eclipse shows their true support for Scenario Paintball and awards Team Desert Edge a Private Label Limited Edition Ego 9. Eclipse and Desert Edge have worked together in designing a gun that appeals to all players, but has a special "wood" flavor.
Team Desert Edge has been playing exclusively with Eclipse gear for several seasons. 2009 brings a fourth year of Eclipse sponsoring the Team. Over the past few seasons, both families have backed each other in every way possible. Desert Edge has continued to do all they can to promote the sport of Paintball with the highest level of sportsmanship. The team's promotional efforts don't stop there. Desert Edge has learned years ago, there is no alternative to Eclipse Markers—and they work hard to prove that across the country year-after-year.
Desert Edge thankfully represents Eclipse off and on the field by showcasing the best gear known to man—from the stylin' casual line of clothes, to the entire "Distortion" line of performance Paintball Gear, and to the most practical gear bags around. Desert Edge is Ecstatic to now get the chance to put their own flavor on the best guns in the sport—and the best Ego yet.
Eclipse steps up their level of support to Scenario World more each year. This new adventure with Desert Edge is yet another way they will no- doubt, bring more players together on common ground no matter what style of play.
Planet Eclipse Ltd. or Team Desert Edge does not in any way guarantee the Desert Edge Ego 9 to actually have the flavor of wood.
Thursday, December 25, 2008
Merry Christmas!!
Thanks Universal Paintball UK for the image!!
Thursday, October 2, 2008
Planet Eclipse EG09
Friday, September 5, 2008
New Dye DM9 Marker Video & Pic
Tuesday, August 26, 2008
2008 DP REV-i
2008 Luxe - New Colors
Check out the new colors.... I like the joker version!
Thanks PBHUB for the pics!
Saturday, August 23, 2008
Black Chrome Invert Mini - Limited Edition
OK - so I will end today's posts with a blurb about a Limited Invert Mini. Closer to my heart than the DM8 I posted earlier seeing as I personally sport a black version of this....
Only 1000 being made and it includes those spiffy white gloves to help with the finger prints. Funny, seems pointless if you are going to actually play with this.
Thanks to Paintball Buyers Guide for the pics and information.
Only 1000 being made and it includes those spiffy white gloves to help with the finger prints. Funny, seems pointless if you are going to actually play with this.
Oliver Lang DM8 - Limited Edition
Dye London Nexus DM8
I still like the Luxe better but this color setup is tops...
Thursday, July 17, 2008
Nice Gunns
I have to apologize for not posting anything over the last few months. My life has been running full speed and it's been hard to find time for my blogs. Anyway, with that said, I am looking for some help! Are there any fellow paintballs out there that want to contribute to this blog? Please email me a quick hello and a little about yourself; once we get the introductions out of the way hopefully a fun paintballing professional relationship can be made! HA!
2008 REV-i
Thursday, April 10, 2008
2008 Spyder Electra
Kingman drops a new beginner gun....
Features:
Leap™ Circuit board with rear facing color access mode display (CAMD) developed by Tadao® Technologies
“Synergy Engineering” low pressure dual air source system
Break Beam Eye
Aluminum Eye Covers
3 modes: semi-auto, psp ramp, millennium ramp
Fast charge inline regulator
Vented pressure relief on/off
Reduced overall profile (20% lighter and 15% shorter)
25 bps
Steel braided hose line
Quick release delrin bolt
12” two piece micro ported barrel
Twist lock clamping feedneck
3-way adjustable Magnetic Response “Saber” trigger
All aluminum body
Recessed dual texture grip panels
All aluminum trigger frame with dove tail
Standard CA threaded VA
Compatible with Spyder 9.6v Rechargeable battery or a premium 9v
Alkaline battery
External velocity adapter
300psi operating pressure
Operates on CO2 or Compressed Air
Solo Jungle
Face Full's scenario mag is now on it's own!
Jungle Magazine hits newsstands
If you’re new to Jungle, this is the only dedicated scenario paintball publication that brings you woodsball news from all over the world.
If you’re curious about why the first newsstand copy is actually the 14th issue–it’s because for the past year, Jungle was packaged as a free publication with Facefull Magazine, the world’s top competition paintball magazine. Following the incredible success and overwhelming support from the scenario community and players all over the world, Jungle is now ready to launch as its own independent publication, with a cover price of just $4.95.
Why Jungle?
If the lifestyle, equipment and interests of scenario paintball players are so different from competition paintball, why cover them in the same magazine? We don’t. Jungle is an independent full-blown scenario paintball magazine. It features the latest news, gear, tests, strategy, in-depth features, and profiles, but also brings you exclusive interviews with the most respected names in the game, and keeps you updated with unparalleled coverage of scenario games from across the US all the way to the UK, Russia and Asia.
Continued praise for Jungle Magazine:
“I feel that Jungle Magazine is at the cutting edge of the ever changing paintball industry. I am amazed at the photography which always catches my attention, leaving me wanting to see more.”
Dewayne Convirs, D-Day Productions, USA
“Jungle magazine mirrors the high quality of their sister magazine, Facefull. Their excellent photo quality really brings the games to life. I like the rating system and honest views that they portray in their event coverage as well as their style of writing.”
Mike “Blue” Hanse, EMR Paintball Park, USA
“It was about time a magazine tackled Milsim paintball. It’s the best industry news of the decade.”
François Gagnon, CEO Bigfoot Paintball, CANADA
“If you are a scenario or tactical player or just a serious recballer, you must have it. If you are an event promoter, Jungle will give you new ideas. If you’re a parent, keep up with what your kids are crazy about.”
Nick Sobolev, Action Paintball Games, RUSSIA
“Did someone say camo gear? I’m thinkin’ Jungle has this covered!”
Dean “CUDA” Allen, Mission Masters Paintball Games, USA
Check out what you’ve been missing:
www.jungle-magazine.com / www.face-full.com
Wednesday, April 2, 2008
2008 HB NPPL Scores - Congrats X-FACTOR
Pro
1st - San Antonio X-Factor
2nd - St. Louis Avalanche
3rd - SD Dynasty
4th - Golden State Ironmen
Semi-Pro
1st - Arsenal Evolution
2nd - Method Of Destruction
3rd - Impact *Not Edmonton Impact
4th - Avalanche Army
Div 1
1st - Aftermath ll
2nd - Hollywood HK
3rd - Splat Kids
4th - All Or Nothing
Div 2
1st - L.A. Endurance
2nd - Miami Rage D2
3rd - DC Arsenal Predators
4th - Aftermath Factory
Div 3
1st - CS Union
2nd - NV
3rd - Rockstar Factory Red
4th - Black Ce
Tuesday, April 1, 2008
Sunday, March 30, 2008
2008 WDP A1 Fly
Not a huge change to the design, smaller in size. Major change inside, all new internals is what I have heard. Overall if you love the Angel this is a welcome addition but nothing that will bring new players to WDP.
2008 Luxe from DLX Technology & Smartparts
Well I guess I was 75% right about a new gun from Smart Parts. The new 2008 Luxe made it official debut in HB. Looks nice and small and sounds like a treat. The $1500 price tag is a turnoff but as always - if you build it they will come.
See below for pictures and comments from PbNation thread.
Comments from PbNation
The valve and air handling systems of the Luxe eliminate common failure points and provide for full cleaning and lubrication of the bolt, valve, ball detents and anti-chop components in seconds, without tools. “It really is unbelievable,” said Rocky Knuth, a professional player and owner of the Seattle Naughty Dogs, who has had the opportunity to rigorously test Luxe prototypes for several months. “I can have the entire bolt and valve assembly out of the Luxe as fast as I can pop open a can of soda.”
The only reason for the allen wrench is to open the grips. I have held and shot this gun at the CFOA yesterday and if it wasnt for that ****ed up price tag and the NXT threads I would shoot one of these guns. it is soooooooo light. The speaker tells you everthing you want about your gun and can do it in 5 languages. The detents are similar to Angel Magnetic Detents. The hinged internals can be pulled even if the gun is aired up. Not a fan of the trigger but thats personal preferenceand trigger doesnt matter with ramping. The stock ASA runs on an internal hose system but you can change out your reg and asa to run a macro line if you want. In the picture you are seeing the stock ASA with a tank on it thats the fill nipple. The battery is a rechargable cell phone style battery you get 50000 shots off one charge. If the battery dies you take the two screws out from the speaker pull the quick disconnect plugin your new battery and go.
PBSTAR - Article below and linked
DLX Exclusive Photos & Info
It is rumored the gun will retail for $1500 and will only be available to the top Smart Parts dealers
DLX Technology is proud to announce the tournament debut of the Luxe professional tournament paintball marker at the 2008 NPPL Super-7 World Series tournament in Huntington Beach, California, March 28-30, 2008. Some of the best professional paintball players in the world will gain an edge with the ultimate luxury paintball marker.
“We knew making a product that would take things to the next level required a whole new approach,” said DLX Technology director Darryl Trent. “This allows us to redefine everything involved with the marker from concept and design to how it is built, how it arrives in the customer's hands, and even how the player is taken care of afterwards. We began this journey over two years ago, and I am excited to see the results in action.”
Under the leadership of the DLX Technology group, the combined efforts of designers, pneumatic, mechanical, manufacturing and software engineers, multimedia developers, linguistic specialists, professional paintball players and leading paintball field and store operators have culminated in the development of the ultimate luxury paintball marker – a synchronization of style, raw performance and unparalleled customer support.
Design of the Luxe started with a clean slate by championship winning pro players from the NXL and NPPL defining their needs – especially those that were not met by today's markers. Speed, consistency, accuracy, gentle handling of brittle paint and a compact form factor were given, but the missing elements were not so obvious – speed of maintenance and ease of configuration. In today's paintball tournaments every second in the staging area between points or best 2 out of 3 matches is critical, and that is where current paintball technology has fallen short - until now.
The valve and air handling systems of the Luxe eliminate common failure points and provide for full cleaning and lubrication of the bolt, valve, ball detents and anti-chop components in seconds, without tools. “It really is unbelievable,” said Rocky Knuth, a professional player and owner of the Seattle Naughty Dogs, who has had the opportunity to rigorously test Luxe prototypes for several months. “I can have the entire bolt and valve assembly out of the Luxe as fast as I can pop open a can of soda.”
Luxe innovations go well beyond the physical. The Luxe has been endowed with new means of communication. Although it has all of the programming flexibility serious tournament paintball players have come to expect – it has done away with the complexity. Memorization of beep and blink codes or carrying a manual to decipher them is unnecessary.
Features are not the only aspect to set the Luxe apart. From the ground up, its high-performance alloy parts are machined in the United States, by American workers using the most advanced manufacturing processes available – a rarity in today's paintball industry. The Luxe does not roll off of an assembly line. Instead each is hand built, tested and adjusted one at a time at DLX Technology by a Certified Luxe Technician, who is also an experienced professional paintball player with the background to know by feel when a marker is in top form.
Much like a luxury car, the Luxe is not a mail-order product. Luxe markers will be available only through Luxe Certified Dealers who have the staff and training to provide a top-quality customer experience and post-sale technical support.
Developed as a focused high-end design and manufacturing group owned by paintball industry leader Smart Parts, Inc., DLX Technology is dedicated to melding cutting edge technology with solid tournament performance to build the ultimate luxury paintball marker. To learn more, visit LuxePaintball.com.
DLX Technology Sales/Dealer Inquiries:
Attn: Darryl Trent, Director
Phone: 866-573-LUXE (5893)
Fax: 724-838-1612
Email:dtrent@luxepaintball.com
Media Inquiries:
E-Mail:luxemedia@luxepaintball.com
WWW.LUXEPAINTBALL.COM
