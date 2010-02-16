S-THUNDER Paintball Marker & Airsoft Worldwide Product Line Introduction

PRESS RELEASE
LAUNCH OF HIGH END TACTICAL WAR GAMES & MILITARY TRAINING PRODUCT LINE AT AFFORDABLE PRICES
Utilizing new patent registered designs to improve performance
S-Thunder Limited (S-Thunder) is pleased to announce the worldwide launch of its tactical paintball & airsoft product line for,
- Outdoor / Indoor War Games
- Film / Entertainment Production
- Military / Police / SWAT / Tactical Training / Riot Control
S-Thunder offers high quality & durable paintball and airsoft products at low entry prices. Our product line is designed, engineered and manufactured at S-Thunder’s manufacturing facility in Hong Kong and the manufacturing savings are passed to our customers.
S-Thunder was formed by a group of industrial designers, engineers, manufacturers and marketers who are also war game hobbyists. During their years as players, they also became skilled in modifying and enhancing the performance and accuracy of war games airsoft equipment and accessories that included paintball markers, airsoft and Airsoft Electric Guns (AEG).S-Thunder started as an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) for high end airsoft guns. After extensive experience in manufacturing airsoft guns for well known brands, S-Thunder’s engineering team came upon the realization that most war game equipment utilizes engineering and designs that are considered evolutionary years ago, but are no longer state of the art by today’s engineering standards and innovations.With this knowledge, S-Thunder developed all new designs, engineering and manufacturing methods that are now patent pending and will be applied to a new line of war game equipment. Before S-Thunder’s product line launch, some products have already been purchased and rebranded by other airsoft brands and some of these products have been sold to end users such as the military and police forces. All S-Thunder products are simple in design, easy to maintain out performs most products currently available in the market.
Our introductory products include a replica M4 Carbine 43 caliber (11mm) paintball marker with similar weight, dimensions and feel to the genuine rifle. S-Thunder’s paintball marker functions with similar trigger pull / choking effort and is able to fire 3 paintballs per second as per the real rifle. A more powerful 370 - 400 fps marker for military / police will soon be available and AK-47, sniper rifle and double barrel shotgun markers will be available. Our paintball markers utilize S-Thunder’s design patents for,- minimizing gas usage (shoots 30 - 40 paintballs per 12g CO₂ cartridge for 270 - 300 fps version)- shooting accuracy (bottom spin rotation of the paintball)
Our gas landmines are designed for durability and multiple use. S-Thunder pressure activated landmines either shoot water or smoke powder with an exploding sound. A pressure release (ie foot release) landmine which can be used with water or smoke powder will soon be available along with other types of landmines and bombs.
Our gas grenades are able to shoot BB pellets or paintballs with a loud exploding sound and adaptable with all grenade launchers in the market. Other types of gas grenades and launchers will become available in the coming months.Our CO₂ gas accessories have been extensively tested and able to contain CO₂ charges for several months. S-Thunder created special rubber compound for the O-rings to prevent gas leakage as current O-rings available within the marketplace deform due to the extensive CO₂ temperature and pressure variations.
Additional information can be found at www.s-thunder.com and we have enclosed the following for your reference,
- S-Thunder’s introductory catalogue (.pdf format)
- S-Thunder's MSRP list
- Videos of S-Thunder's products can also be seen here,
- http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wIGBw7XMtvI
- http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=odqdSbXjOeA
- http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9TqG5yrE6hw
- http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZfDlkvAT6Ns
- http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S8lYkiaS7kI
- http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=veFv9JrSPi8
