Very Cool and great for tactical training programs!!
THE NEXT BIG THING IN ACTION SPORTS HAS GONE SMALL
Kingman Group (the creator of Spyder Paintball) is proud to announce a brand new division “Kingman Training”. Just like our company motto “Unstoppable”, we are relentless in pursuit for the next exciting innovation in action sports. After more than 3 years working with top engineers, technicians and designers we have created an 11mm Paintball Marker (.43 Cal.) which will prove to be “The Next Big Thing” in action sports.
Kingman Training has applied a breakthrough patented “RSV” (Reversal Striker Valve) system in to a life-sized hand held marker which delivers a true simulated weight and feel to a real hand pistol. The marker uses 11mm paintballs (.43 Cal.) powered by a 12 gram CO2 cartridge with a magazine that holds 10 paintballs and shoots up to 250 feet per second. Each 12 gram CO2 cartridge can shoot up to 6 magazines (60 paintballs). We have revolutionized the air efficiency, while the paintball marker delivers an effective paintball impact on targets while virtually eliminating all paintball breaks inside the marker.
This new hand held KT Marker will provide flawless performance, with increased accuracy and distance. This Marker is perfect for recreational simulated environment play, and Military, Security, or S.W.A.T. training practice. The KT product line will also feature Goggles, Gear and Accessories to complement your game.
Kingman Group is scheduled to launch the “Kingman Training” line in Spring 2009. For more information please visit
Wednesday, January 28, 2009
1 comment:
yep, those are some pretty sweet pistols right there!
