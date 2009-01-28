Here's one thing I should have posted about but neglected during my hiatus... The new Dye Rotor is badass but is it worth the money? I leave to you the owners to chime in on this one!
Retail price: $150.00
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
* Rotor Length 8-1/2"
* Rotor Height 4-3/4"
* Rotor Width 4-1/2"
* Empty Weight 1.3lbs
* Loaded Weight 2.6lbs
* Power Source 3 AA Batteries
* Battery Life 50,000+ Shots
* Capacity 200+
* Feed Rate 50+
TECHNOLOGY
* Patented Rotor Technology
* Cross Rotor action feed system
* Eye-less, pulse-less and sound sensor-less!
* 50+ bps feed rate
* The most consistent feed rate of ANY loader on the market
FEATURES
* Made from a durable Nylon material
* Low profile
* Spring locking lid
* Speed Feed compatible
* Collapsible spring loaded feed tray
* See through windows
* Jam release trigger
* On/off button with bright blue LED display
CLEANING & MAINTENANCE
* 15 second disassembly
* Broken down and taken apart with the push of a button
* No tools needed
* No screw disassembly
* Fast & easy cleaning
You can strip it down in about a minute and there are no screws. Only uses 3 AA batteries. It holds 200 paintballs and there is a larger top half in the works so it can carry 250. Very low profile.
Colors: Black, Blue, Red, White, Green
01 Revolutionary Patented Rotor Technology
The ROTOR LOADER far exceeds pro level feed requirements with an impressive 50+ balls per second feed rate. The constant feed rotor carousel combined with the opposing rotation of the center rotor arm provides smooth, consistent, rapid and dependable feed performance shot after shot. This new technological design provides unmatched performance over any other loader on the market
02 LOW PROFILE
Designed with the professional player in mind, the unique center feed design of the Rotor pushes balls straight down over a short distance allowing the loader size and shape to be small and low profile.
03 200 BALL CAPACITY
Play longer without reloading. The ROTOR holds up to 20% more paint than most loaders, while having the lowest profile. Additionally, the ROTOR is also the lightest 200 round loader available. Simply smaller, lighter and faster.
04 SPRING LOADED FLOOR TRAY
The patent pending revolutionary collapsing floor tray allows for maximum ball capacity, while ensuring constant, reliable feeding down to the last ball. The spring floor tray also ensures ball feeding while shooting at elevated targets by raising the floor as you shoot.
05 NO TOOLS NEEDED
The ROTOR can be effortlessly broken down for basic cleaning or maintenance with the push of a button. No tiny screws and nuts to loosen, parts to lose or break off. Just smart and simple engineering with the player's needs in mind.
06 SEE THROUGH WINDOW
Provides you the ability to monitor your paint level visually so you don't get caught without paint. Windows available in different colors (sold separately).
07 INTERCHANGEABLE CARRIER WITH SPRING LID
The transparent locking lid is integrated into an interchangeable dual density carrier. The spring tension lid allows fast loading and secure lock on the loader. The carrier design allows you to quickly change between your lid or speed feed. Additionally the removable upper shell allows you to use a high capacity upper shell that will hold 250 rounds (sold separately).
08 POSITIVE PUSH POWER BUTTON
Single push Power On/Off button with an LED display. The positive push button and bright LED informs you when your loader is on or off.
09 JAM RELEASE TRIGGER
In the rare event of a ball jam caused by an oversized or out of round paint, simply give the jam release trigger a quick pull and you are back in action.
10 SHOT COUNT
The ROTOR provides an impressive 50,000+ ball shot count on one set of three AA batteries. This new design of efficient power regulation is revolutionary and the first of its kind in loader technology.
In my opinions, it's definitely worth the money. It's ridiculously easy to maintain, easy to operate, efficient on batteries, and durable. It's the best all around loader on the market.
