2008 Spyder Electra

Kingman drops a new beginner gun....
Features:
Leap™ Circuit board with rear facing color access mode display (CAMD) developed by Tadao® Technologies
“Synergy Engineering” low pressure dual air source system
Break Beam Eye
Aluminum Eye Covers
3 modes: semi-auto, psp ramp, millennium ramp
Fast charge inline regulator
Vented pressure relief on/off
Reduced overall profile (20% lighter and 15% shorter)
25 bps
Steel braided hose line
Quick release delrin bolt
12” two piece micro ported barrel
Twist lock clamping feedneck
3-way adjustable Magnetic Response “Saber” trigger
All aluminum body
Recessed dual texture grip panels
All aluminum trigger frame with dove tail
Standard CA threaded VA
Compatible with Spyder 9.6v Rechargeable battery or a premium 9v
Alkaline battery
External velocity adapter
300psi operating pressure
Operates on CO2 or Compressed Air
Thursday, April 10, 2008
